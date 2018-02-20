TRUCK STOLEN OUT OF HOLMES COUNTY

Monday, February 19th, early morning, at a residence located at 3176 Highway 2, a white man walked up trying to sell some cows. The man and the owner of the home went down to his barn. At that point, the man armed himself with a sledgehammer and threatened the homeowner. The man then jumped into his burgundy Chevy 1500 Z71 and drove off. The man is a white male in his 20’s, he has sleeve tattoos on his arms. He also has reddish brown wavy hair and was wearing blue jeans. If you or anyone you know have seen either the truck or the man matching the description, please call Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (850)547-3681.

