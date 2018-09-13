TRUCK WASH TO BRING 10-20 NEW JOBS TO MOSSY HEAD

A new business is in the works for Mossy Head Industrial Park. Yelco Logistics was recently approved by the Walton County Commission to purchase 4.95 acres in the industrial park. Yelco plans to provide 10 to 20 new jobs with the addition of its multi-functioning company that will include a truck wash, rental company and coffee shop. Bill Imfeld, executive director of the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, said the jobs will range from entry-level to upper-management and pay a wage higher than the county average. Imfeld also said that the board’s approval was unanimous and that he doesn’t expect any challenges with the project’s progression. Louis Svehla, the county’s public information manager, said for rural areas to continue to grow, the installation of water, sewer and broadband services is essential. He said the county is working to establish these services down U.S. Highway 331 from DeFuniak Springs to the north shore of the Choctawhatchee Bay. “These types of projects will be integral for the growth of Walton County in the future,” Svehla said. Imfeld said construction on the truck wash/coffee shop should begin before the end of this year and take about eight months. That time frame could vary, depending on when insurance and building permits are issued by the county’s planning department.

