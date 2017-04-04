TUBERVILLE FOR GOVERNOR?

There are now 100,000 reasons to believe that former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is running for governor.

In paperwork filed Thursday with the Alabama Secretary of State, Tuberville loaned himself $100,000 for his gubernatorial campaign.

Tuberville told AL.com on Thursday night that he had not made a final decision on running for governor.

“I’m not doing it just to have a job, and I’m not doing it for ego — if I do it — I truly want to help the people because I have seen a lot of things in this state that can be improved,” Tuberville told AL.com‘s Joseph Goodman in the Thursday night interview.

It’s not uncommon for political candidates to loan money to their campaigns.

Tuberville, 62, coached at Auburn from 1999-2008. He was the head coach at Ole Miss before taking the Auburn job and coached at Texas Tech and Cincinnati after leaving Auburn.