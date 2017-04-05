TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER UPDATE FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE



The Storm Prediction Center has all but the Valdosta region, a small portion of the Florida Panhandle, and most of the Florida Big Bend outlooked in a Moderate Risk for Wednesday. The remainder of the Tri-state region is outlooked for either enhanced or for a slight risk. Current Timing: The latest model guidance suggests that most thunderstorms will develop after daybreak with initial development likely over our western zones by mid to late morning with the main threat in the afternoon in the moderate risk area. Conditions are expected to clear late Wednesday night. Threats: Current parameters suggest that all modes of severe weather will be possible. Some strong (EF2+), long tracked tornadoes are not out of the question. Destructive wind gusts of 70 mph, large hail the size of golf balls or larger will also be possible. Additionally, high surf is expected along the Florida Gulf Coast, with life threatening rip currents.

