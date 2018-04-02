TWO ARRESTED IN CALLAWAY AFTER DRIVING RECKLESSLY

Two people have been arrested in Callaway after a complaint was made about someone who was driving recklessly. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle driving erratically and stopped the car. They say the driver gave the deputy a false name and was arrested after a computer check. When 30-year old David Kochakian got out of the vehicle, The deputy saw an empty holster and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The passenger, 29-year-old Marissa Robbins was reportedly carrying a pistol in an open backpack. she did not have a concealed carry permit and was also arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns, meth, marijuana, and 84 grams of hydrocodone and cash that they believed to be from the sale of illegal narcotics. David Kochakian was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Driving With License Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and False ID given to a LEO. Marissa Robbins was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

