TWO ARRESTED IN DEFUNIAK SPRINGS

Friday, February 2nd, the DeFuniak Springs Police Department arrested two men while investigating a suspicious vehicle on Coy Burgess Loop and U.S. Highway 331, South. The two occupants inside the vehicle, Jonathan Wayne Morris of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and David Matthew Rollins of Napoleonville, Louisiana, had been smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. One of the occupants admitted to smoking marijuana and presented a small container of marijuana extract or “butter”. Officers searched the vehicle and a backpack in which they discovered several vacuum sealed bags of marijuana buds, that weighed 335 grams, over $500, and hypodermic needles. Jonathan Wayne Morris admitted to Officers that the drugs were indeed his. Inside David Matthew Rollins backpack was his passport beside the drugs. Jonathan Wayne Morris was arrested and charged with Possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana. David Matthew Rollins was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana. Both were transported to Walton County Jail for booking. The Marijuana that the Officers seized has a street value of more than $3,000.

