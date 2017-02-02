TWO ARRESTED IN GENEVA CAR BURGLARIES

Two people have been arrested in a string of vehicle break-ins in Geneva County.

Joseph Motta, 20, of Dothan and Austin Enfinger, 19, of Slocomb face several charges including theft of property and receiving stolen property.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the two men broke the vehicles’ windows to steal electronics and guns.

Enfinger was already out on bond on an unrelated burglary charge. He’s being held in the Geneva county jail without bond at this time. Motta has been released under a 10-thousand dollar bond.

Helms said residents should remember to take precautions by always locking their vehicles, hiding or removing valuables, consider installing motion detector lights in parking areas or even a watchdog.