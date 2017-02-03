TWO ARRESTED IN SEPARATE METH BUSTS

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office were busy this week reporting two felony drug arrest involving methamphetamines.

Arrested were:

Julian Brock, 35, of Vernon, Fl

-Possession of methamphetamine

Russell Holland, 46, of Vernon, Fl

-Possession of methamphetamine

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Possession of marijuana over 20 grams

Both of these arrests were the result of vigilant patrol officers in an aggressive effort to eradicate methamphetamines from our communities.

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “Our Officers are trained to look for and investigate narcotic possession and/or its use. Methamphetamine is destroying our families and communities and we will aggressively pursue those who use, possess or sell any narcotics.”

If you have knowledge of any crime being committed, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 638-6111or anonymous at 638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.