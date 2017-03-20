TWO ARRESTED IN WASHINGTON COUNTY TRAFFIC STOP

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Bonifay men after investigating a suspicious vehicle report.

During the early morning hours of March 20, 2017, Washington County Sheriff’s Cpl. Adam Brock responded to Indian Trail Road, near the Pleasant Hill Road area, on the reports of suspicious vehicle activity. Arriving on scene Cpl. Brock observed a vehicle located in the middle of the road with the driver’s door open and the suspect, later identified as 36 year old Matthew Shriefer, walking towards him with his hand in his pocket. Cpl. Brock advised Schriefer to remove his hand from his pocket and a subsequent search of the suspect revealed Schriefer to be in possession of a .380 caliber Ruger automatic firearm. Shriefer was also found to be in physical possession of a pill bottle containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and a full box of .380 ammunition.

Further investigation by deputies revealed the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Phillip Weeks, was found to be in possession of a bag of methamphetamine along with a bag of marijuana.

It was also determined through the investigation that Matthew Schriefer is a convicted felon.

Matthew Schriefer, a 36 year old male of Banfill Road located in Bonifay, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

1. Carrying Concealed Weapon

2. Possession of Methamphetamine

3. Use of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

4. Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon

Phillip Weeks, a 36 year old male of Malcolm Taylor Road located in Bonifay, was also arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

1. Possession of Methamphetamine

2. Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 grams

