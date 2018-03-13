TWO CHARGED IN BONIFAY FOR TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

Saturday, March 10th, Holmes County Sheriff Investigators conducted a controlled buy for methamphetamine at approximately noon. Previously, a source indicated Holmes County Sheriff’s Office that they could acquire methamphetamine from Chris Collins of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, age 25 and that he would deliver. When Mr. Collins arrived at the location, he was wearing a set of brass knuckles and holding a hat. Accompanying Mr. Collins was Caedon Willis of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, age 22. While making contact with Mr. Collins and Mr. Willis, another set of brass knuckles fell from Mr. Willis’ lap and a clear bag of that contained more than 14 grams of methamphetamine was located inside a hat held by Mr. Collins. Chris Collins and Caedon Willis were arrested and charged by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office with trafficking a controlled substance.

