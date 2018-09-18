TWO CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ROLLOVER CRASH, FATHER FACING CHARGES

Two children are seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at Reddoch Road and State Road 69 in Grand Ridge. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Harris of Grand Ridge was driving his three daughters in his Ford F-150 truck when he lost control. Authorities say Harris was heading northbound on SR 69 when he crossed into the other lane, overcorrected and overturned the vehicle. The children inside the vehicle, ages 10, eight, and one, were not wearing seatbelts. Harris is charged with child neglect, no child restraint, and careless driving.

