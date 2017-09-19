TWO DEAD IN I-10 CRASH IN HOLMES COUNTY

Sunday that claimed the lives of two people. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly crash in Holmes Countythat claimed the lives of two people.

A Graceville man and a New Hampshire resident were killed following a crash near Interstate 10 mile marker 112.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that Christopher R. Russ, 40, of Graceville, was driving a 2009 Honda Accord eastbound in the inside portion of the westbound lane of the interstate when he collided head-on with a Sundown, New Hampshire resident driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Both drivers were killed and pronounced deceased on scene. FHP is withholding the name of the second driver pending notifying next of kin, but reports note the second driver was a 25-year-old male.