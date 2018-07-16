TWO FACE CHARGES AFTER BREAKING INTO A RESIDENCE IN SPRINGFIELD

According to the Springfield Police Department, Marius Pendergrass, 23 of Springfield, and Samantha Enright started repeatedly knocking on the door to come inside of the apartment, when the homeowner refused, Pendergrass forced the front door open. Pendergrass and Enright made threats to kill the owner of the apartment, who locked herself in the bedroom and escaped out the window. The pair stole 245 dollars worth of items and returned to their apartment. Police later searched that apartment and found all the missing items. Pendergrass and Enright face charges of home invasion and theft. Pendergrass was also charged with resisting arrest without violence.

