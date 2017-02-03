TWO INJURED IN ROLLOVER CRASH ON I-10

TWO INJURED IN ROLLOVER CRASH ON I-10

Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Thursday night in Walton County.

The accident occurred in the east bound lane near mile marker 93 near the Holmes County line shortly after 6 PM.

The unidentified couple were traveling to Fernandina Beach, FL from Texas when their Ford pickup truck left the roadway, overturned and crashed into the woodline.

The unidentified driver sustained cuts and abrasions to the side of his face a suffered a possible concussion according to an official on the scene. The female passenger said she was wearing her seatbelt and suffered an abrasion to her shoulder and was complaining of pain in her right side.

“He fell asleep. That’s what happened,” said the woman. “Thank God I was wearing my seatbelt.”

Walton County Fire-Rescue responded and transported the couple to an area hospital. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies secured the scene and kept traffic moving safely.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and the accident report was not complete at news time.