TWO INJURED IN SEPARATE WALTON WRECKS

on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Two people were seriously injured in separate car crashes in Walton Countyevening and earlymorning.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Nash, 66, of DeFuniak Springs, was driving a dump truck eastbound on Rock Hill Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The truck traveled onto the north shoulder of the road, and over-corrected.

The vehicle then traveled across both lanes onto the south shoulder of the road, where it rolled over onto its side and continued to travel in a southeasterly direction, the release said.

Nash was taken by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with serious injuries, the FHP said.

An Alabama woman was critically injured early Wednesday morning following a single-car accident on State Road 81 in Walton County.

According to a second FHP press release, the 38-year-old Bessemer, Alabama, resident was driving south on State Road 81 at the intersection of Dead River Road when the Honda Accord she was driving left the road at a left hand curve. The Honda went airborne after colliding with a driveway.

After landing, the Honda rolled over, with the roof of the car hitting a power pole. The driver was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, and later taken by helicopter to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with critical injuries.

The name of the driver was withheld pending notification of her next of kin.