TWO INJURED IN SOUTH WALTON CRASH

Two people were injured late Monday morning in a single vehicle crash on State Road 20 at Cowford Road.

The Florida Highway patrols reports a 2005 Chevy Express, driven by 27-year-old Edgar Leonel Contreras of Santa Rosa Beach was traveling westbound on Hiwghway 20 when he traveled off the roadway and onto the westbound shoulder. Contreras attempted to regain control by steering back onto the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to leave the roadway again and enter the westbound shoulder. The vehicle overturned several times and came to final rest on its roof in the westbound shoulder.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected into the wood line. The passenger, 65-year-old Quirino A. Cavazos, was wearing a seatbelt and was removed from the vehicle with minor injuries. The driver sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to Bay Medical Center in Panama City.

Troopers charged the driver with having no valid driver license and failure to maintain a single lane.