TWO KILLED IN FORT WALTON BEACH CRASH

Two people were killed in a traffic crash in Fort Walton Beach early Thursday morning. Fort Walton Beach Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Anastasia Drive just after 2:00 a.m. in reference to a single vehicle rollover, Fort Walton Beach Police wrote in a news release. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway while traveling westbound on Hollywood Boulevard; an overcorrection by the driver appears to have resulted in the rollover, they added. Both occupants of the vehicle, Fort Walton Beach residents Tyler B. Wages, 23, and Madison A. Franklin, 19, were pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene. The crash investigation continues and more information will be released as appropriate, officials added. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

