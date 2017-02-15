TWO KILLED IN HWY. 52 WRECK

Geneva Reaper

Alabama State Troopers report that a Florala couple was killed Tuesday night when their truck struck a tree on Hwy. 52 between Geneva and Samson.

Troopers report that at 7:15 PM a 1996 Chevy Silverado, driven by 55-year-old Karen Lynn Creech, was headed west and struck a tree in the highway across a power line about two miles east of Samson. Karen Creech and her passenger, 68-year-old Roy Thomas Creech, were both killed.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Geneva County Coroner Hagler Ward. The investigation continues into the cause of the accident.

In another accident at the same location, Lucy Adams was headed west in a Nissan pickup truck and struck the same tree and power line. Adams was taken to a local hospital for treatment.