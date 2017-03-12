TWO KILLED IN NORTH WALTON CRASH

Traffic Homicide Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol have identified two people killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night just north of DeFuniak Springs.

52-year-old Shellie K. Devlin of Westville and 55-year-old Tharado Stuckey of DeFuniak Springs were traveling northbound on US-331 just south of Walton County Road 192 around 7:40 PM in a 1992 Dodge Ram van when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert, went

airborne and overturned.

In a press release early Sunday morning supervising Trooper Sgt Brian Speigner, Sr. reported neither the driver or the passenger were wearing their seatbelts and

both were ejected from the vehicle. Ms. Delvin and Mr. Stuckey were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Walton Fire-Rescue Paramedics.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies re-routed traffic along U.S. Hwy 331 N. To Hwy. 192 as Troopers processed the scene. The roadway was re-opened late Saturday evening.

The accident remains under investigation.