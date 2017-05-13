TWO KILLERS GET NEW DEATH SENTENCE HEARING

Barry Davis, convicted in 2015 of one of the most heinous crimes in recent Northwest Florida history, will receive a new death sentence hearing by order of the Florida Supreme Court.

The court on Thursday issued seven rulings on death penalty convictions. Four of them involved cases in which the defendant was convicted and sentenced to die in Florida’s First Judicial Circuit.

Davis and Michael Hernandez, who was sentenced to die March 23, 2007, in Santa Rosa County for killing Ruth Everett, will return to court for a second penalty phase of their trials.

The Supreme Court ruled to uphold the death penalties meted out in 2013 to Steven Cozzie and in 2005 to Jesse Guardado. Davis, Cozzie and Guardado were all convicted and sentenced in Walton County.

“We’re happy to have the two sentences confirmed and now we’ll begin to prepare for the second penalty phase for Mr. Davis,” said Greg Anchors, the chief assistant state attorney for Walton County. Anchors said Assistant State Attorney Clifton Drake will present the state’s case in the second death penalty hearing of Davis. Anchors also noted that at the same time it ruled he should receive a new death penalty hearing, the Supreme Court upheld Davis’ convictions for the killings of John Hughes of Santa Rosa Beach and Heidi Rhodes of Panama City Beach. Cozzie and Guardado both were sentenced to die by unanimous 12-0 recommendation of the juries that heard their cases. Cozzie raped and killed 15-year-old tourist Courtney Wilkes and Guardado robbed and killed prominent local businesswoman Jackie Malone.

The Florida Legislature passed a law this year that requires death penalties be handed out only after a jury votes 12-0 to recommend that sentence.

There are two remaining First Judicial Circuit cases that have not been ruled on. Those are:

• Robert Hobart, for whom a Santa Rosa County jury recommended death by a 7-5 vote on Dec. 3, 2012. Hobart was convicted of killing Robert Hamm and Tracie Tolbert.

• Thomas McCoy, who was sentenced to death Nov. 19, 2010, in Walton County for killing Curtis Brown. Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend death.