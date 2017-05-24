TWO LIBERTY COUNTY CORRECTION OFFICERS CHARGED WITH INMATE ABUSE

Two Northwest Florida correctional officers face charges after authorities said an inmate was sprayed with a chemical agent and placed in a supply closet, according to documents on the Department of Corrections website. William Jeffery Davis, a sergeant at Liberty Correctional Institution, was charged with malicious battery, official misconduct and submitting a false “use of force” report. Capt. Steven Cloud was charged with official misconduct and submitting a false report. On April 8 Cloud and Davis refused an inmate’s request fort help and told him to go back to his dorm, the reports state. The inmate refused to go. The report states that Davis took the inmate to a supply closet, sprayed him in the face with a chemical agent and then left him there.