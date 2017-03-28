Two Local Rescue Organizations Take in 47 Dachshunds

Save Underdogs and Alaqua Animal Refuge, two Panhandle animal rescue organizations, took in 47 Dachshunds Sunday from a hoarding situation in Arkansas. Locals there reached out when resources in their area were unable to help and the situation became urgent. Efforts to find homes for the dogs had failed and the dogs were at risk for being turned to the local shelter and euthanized.



“Unfortunately, rescue organizations stay full all the time, but when you hear about cases like this one we do what we can to make it work,” said Terri Bondi, founder of Save Underdogs. “We work closely with Alaqua and are grateful that they could help, as it would have been impossible for us to absorb so many.”



The dogs range from several months old to approximately five years. They will be evaluated, spayed or neutered, and will be available for adoption once they are healthy.



“This is a prime example of a caring individual who did not spay or neuter his pets and quickly got in over his head. These dogs are the lucky ones, but so many are not fortunate enough to find rescues or good homes,” said Laurie Hood, founder of Alaqua Animal Refuge. “The networking involved in getting these animals to safety was amazing. It takes a village and groups like Save Underdogs who will go above and beyond to help.”



Large intakes like this one put a strain on rescue organizations. Both groups depend on donations to be able to help animals like these and donations, adoptions, and volunteers are always needed.



Alaqua Animal Refuge is a no-kill animal sanctuary and adoption center located in Freeport, Florida.



To donate, adopt, or volunteer, go to: www.Alaqua.org