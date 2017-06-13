TWO OKALOOSA COUNTY DEPUTIES UNDERGO CONTAMINATION PROCEDURE

Two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies went through precautionary decontamination procedures after being exposed to suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop. The opioid drug epidemic has caused increased hazards for law enforcement officers. In fact, an Ohio police officer overdosed last month after accidentally touching fentanyl. He had to be given four doses of Narcan to recover. The Drug Enforcement Administration says suspected fentanyl should be collected and sent to a lab for analysis and not field tested by deputies since exposure via inhalation or skin absorption can be life-threatening. First responders are advised to don respiratory masks and other protective gear.

The OCSO deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Clifford Street near Fort Walton Beach when a K9 alerted on the vehicle. In the trunk they found a metal thermos with a false bottom and suspected fentanyl spilled out. The OCSO Lab Response Team came out to the scene. Both deputies were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center as a precaution. No ill effects were observed and they were later released. In the meantime the driver of the car, 38-year old James Balazs of 210 Pelham Road, is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license third or subsequent conviction. Deputies say they found multiple hypodermic needles on the floorboard, a digital scale in the driver’s door pocket, and a metal spoon with white residue in Balazs’ front pants pocket. One of the needles also contained suspected methamphetamine.