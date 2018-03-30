TWO PEOPLE FACE CHARGES OF HOME INVASION AND KIDNAPPING

In Panama City Beach, two people are facing charges of home invasion robbery and kidnapping after an incident in Panama City Beach. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, it happened Saturday the 24th of March. 29-year old Brian Lett and 26-year-old Alvida Clemons, both of Altamonte Springs, Florida, are accused in the case. Beach police say both made plans to meet the victim at the Beachcomber Motel on Front Beach Road. Police say the three knew each other and were friends. Before going out Saturday night, the victim was reportedly pistol-whipped, threatened and bound with duct tape. Both Lett and Clemons allegedly took $2,000 cash and jewelry from the victim. Both suspects were later found by the police by tracing their phone numbers which were provided by the victim. They are currently in custody.

