TWO PREDATORS ARRESTED AFTER SEXUAL SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

On two different days, two different men were caught trying to solicit over the internet who they thought was a 13-year old girl, but was instead an undercover Investigator from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, January 3rd, James Youmans of 921 Denton Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, age 23, traveled to a predetermined location that was discussed and decided upon by him and an investigator posing as a 13-year old girl. James Youmans had been conversating with what he believed to be the 13-year old girl over the internet, in that conversation he solicited the child for sexual activities with him. The predetermined location was confirmed cell phone text. When James Youmans showed up to the location he was taken into custody and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with using a computer service to solicit a child, obscene communication, attempting to lure a child, and facilitating a felony with a two-way communication device. Then on Friday, January 5th, registered sex offender Jeramy Rasmussen of 64 Oak Lane, Shalimar, age 32, contacted an ad warning about a teenager who was trying to get into contact with an adult for sex. Jeramy Rasmussen contacted who he thought was a 13-year old teenage girl but, who was actually an Investigator. He then moved their conversation to a mobile application called KIK. Over KIK, Jeramy Rasmussen sent lewd messages and a photo of himself to who he thought was a 13-year old girl. Jeramy Rasmussen was taken into custody and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with using a computer to solicit a child, facilitating a felony with a two-way communication device, and failure by a sex offender to register his online identifiers.

