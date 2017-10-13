TWO TEENS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY

Two detainees at a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Crestview have been charged with attacking another teen who says he was stabbed in the face with a chicken bone. The 17 year old victim suffered several broken ribs in the October 8th attack in a lunchroom at 4448 Straight Line Road . The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 15-year olds Dakota James Davis and John Horak III October 9th on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

The suspects claim the victim was offering other detainees a candy bar to fight them.

The victim was treated for his injuries at North Okaloosa Medical Center.