UNDERAGE SPRING-BREAKER CAUGHT WITH 20 BAGGIES OF COCAINE

Deputies say an underage Louisiana State University (LSU) spring breaker has been arrested after authorities found several baggies of cocaine in his pocket. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted 20-year-old Joel Kinabrew on Regions Way in Destin around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office initially arrested Kinabrew for underage possession of alcohol. However, deputies said a search revealed he also had a sunglass case packed with 19 individual baggies of cocaine in his pocket. Kinabrew reportedly tried to run from deputies but was recaptured. Kinabrew has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, and underage possession of alcohol.

Share This Post





