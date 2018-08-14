UNDERCOVE NARCOTICS OPERATIONS NETS TWELVE ARRESTS

Guns, illegal drugs and more found as authorities crack a suspected undercover narcotics operation near Ft. Walton Beach. 12 people, ranging in age from 16 to 66, arrested on a wide variety of charges. The undercover investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, along with other authorities, began in April. It was learned narcotics ranging from cocaine and heroin, to marijuana, methamphetamine, and oxycodone was being sold. Authorities say the illegal activity was taking place at 212 Hickory Street and 216 Hickory Street near Ft. Walton Beach.

