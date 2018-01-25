UNDIES SUNDAY AT PLEASANT RIDGE BAPTIST

Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church is collecting new children and youth underwear for Undies Sunday, this Sunday, January 28th, as part of their Koinonia Kit mission. Koinonia means Christian fellowship, joint participation, a gift jointly contributed. The Koinonia Kit itself follows this definition as it is designed to be given to the local youth of DeFuniak Springs that might have been removed from their home or current living situation with little to no notice. The Koinonia Kit can help those who either go to live with other families nearby or go into foster care. The Kit also helps the transition go more smoothly and shows support local Christian’s through action.

The Learn, Educate, and Disciple (L.E.A.D.) Youth Group formed this mission. The Koinonia Kit is provided in a duffle bag. Items included in The Kit are underwear, socks, toiletries, a gift card for clothes, a teen bible, and a personal letter from the Pleasant Ridge Baptist L.E.A.D. Youth Group. The hope that Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church has for this mission is to have a stock room out of which they will be able to supply male and female Koinonia Kits with all underwear sizes, toiletries, etc. They are asking people within the church along with others in the community to help stock their Koinonia shelves.

The next collection event hosted by Pleasant Ridge Baptist will have for the Koinonia Kit will be the last two Sundays in February 2018. It will be “Socks Sunday” and is designed to collect socks. After that, another collection event will be held the last two Sundays in March 2018. It will be “Sundries Sunday” for the collection of toiletries. If you or anyone you know, would like to donate or help build the Koinonia Kits, they can call Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church at (850)892-3500 to set off a drop-off time or provide you with preparation times.