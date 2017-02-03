UPDATE: BROWN ROAD SHOOTING

“Facts indicate this was not a person defending himself against an unknown intruder” – Sheriff Adkinson

Two people are still in critical condition following a shooting on Brown Road Tuesday night.

Kyle Wagner, 32, was arrested the following morning on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to 1316 Brown Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call. The caller initially hung up, but upon callback she advised dispatchers she was shot. When deputies arrived at the scene they found two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were later identified as Sara Schulmeister, 23, and Hunter Alford, 20. Wagner was located carrying a shotgun.

Wagner and Schulmeister have had a relationship in the past and both have had previous encounters with law enforcement. Probable cause was found during the investigation to arrest Wagner.

“The facts in this case indicate this was not a person defending himself against an unknown intruder,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson.