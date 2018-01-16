UPDATE ON ROLAND CAMPBELL

Earlier this month on Thursday, January 4th, Roland Curtis Campbell of Freeport, Florida, age 24, fled from Deputies to his residence on 134 Joe Campbell Road. Roland Curtis Campbell was wanted for a felony violation probation warrant on a charge of lewd lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16 years of age. Roland Curtis Campbell was also a registered Sexual Offender. On Sunday, January 14th, Mr. Campbell was apprehended and arrested after trying to flee Deputies again, but thankfully Mr. Campbell was caught. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to commend Walton County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication in apprehending Roland Curtis Campbell.

