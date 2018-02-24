UPDATE ON THREAT AT IN*10*SITY MAGNET SCHOOL

Thursday, February 23rd, the person of interest that Walton County Sheriff’s Office identified admitted to writing the threatening note. The 17-year-old student, Elijah Hawn, was arrested and charged with felony charges of writing a threat to kill. The note that Mr. Hawn wrote stated, “Mr. Cotton you need to go get your AK-47 and I will get my AR-15 and we can kill everyone at school.” The note was found by another student on Thursday, February 23rd, and was shown to a teacher immediately who then alerted the School Resource Officer shortly after. The Wise Center were placed on temporary restriction, preventing students from moving on campus. When an administrative search was conducted, no weapons were found. Elijah Hawn was booked at Walton County Jail and then was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

