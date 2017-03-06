UPDATE: STATE TAKES ACTION AGAINST FUNERAL HOME

Issues Disciplinary Citation

The Florida Division of Funeral Cemetery and Consumer Services has taken action against Davis Watkins Funeral Home in DeFuniak Springs for “operating a funeral establishment with a delinquent license.”

On Friday, March 3rd, Communications Coordinator John Moore for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, reported the firm was issued a disciplinary citation for $200 on February 15th, 2017 .

Owners Joel Davis and Travis Watkins own three funeral homes in DeFuniak Springs, Crestview and Fort Walton Beach. The Board reported all three firms licenses lapsed on November 30th of last year. However, it wasn’t until January 13th, 2017, during a separate investigation, that the Board discovered they had not renewed their licenses.

Davis surrendered his license for Jay Funeral Home in Santa Rosa County on November 16th, 2016. Davis also owns a funeral home in Hartford, AL and according to the Alabama Board of Funeral Services, that firm holds a current license.

According to the citation, the firms did not renew their licenses until 49 days later on January 19th, 2017. The fee for renewal is $909 per establishment. Notices were sent to all funeral homes in Florida in March 2016.

Florida funeral homes are required by law to hold an establishment license, undergo inspection and meet certain requirements to ensure consumers are protected from unlicensed operators and to ensure public health and safety. Licenses expire for all funeral homes statewide on November 30th and are renewable every two years.

Though all funeral homes are suppose to undergo routine inspections, Moore did not explain how the lapse went unnoticed or if the fine was levied for each establishment. There is no update on the original investigation.

The Department of Financial Services gave the firm until March 16th to pay the fine. No word on whether the fine has been paid. Joel Davis has refused all comment and the Florida Board of Funeral Service, Cemetery and Consumer Services has referred all inquires to CFO Atwater’s office.