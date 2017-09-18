UPDATE: VEHICLES RECOVERED ALONG WITH ONE FIREARM

DeFuniak Springs Police were notified by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Crestview Police Department that the two vehicles stolen on September 4th had been recovered in their jurisdictions. One of the firearms, the Springfield 9mm was also recovered. The Glock pistol still remains at large. Detectives and Investigators processed both vehicles for evidence. The vehicles and firearm will be returned to their respective owners. DeFuniak Springs Police would like to thank OCSO and CPD for their assistance in recovering and processing the stolen vehicles. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Rockett at 850-892-8513. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS.