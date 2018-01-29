USDA RECALL ON CERTAIN RICH PRODUCTS

The Rich Products Corporation that is located in Vineland, New Jersey, is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The ready-to-eat frozen beef meatballs were made on December 17th, 2017, it is called “Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs.” It is contained in a 36-lb case that has six 6-lb bags of the item, on the bag, it has a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot of code of 15507351 on the packaging. Inside the USDA mark of inspection is the establishment number “EST. 5336”. The meatballs were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service received this notification on January 24th, 2018, when the problem was discovered by the firm itself. If consumed, the Listeria monocytogenes, it can cause listeriosis which is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with a weakened immune system, pregnant woman, and their newborns. It is less likely for people outside that risk group to be affected. Some of what Listeriosis can cause is fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. The FSIS along with the Rich Products Corporation is concerned that the product might already be in consumer’s freezers and frozen. Anyone who bought this item should either discard it immediately or return to the establishment that it was bought from. This is a Class 1 Recall, which is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

