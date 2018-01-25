USDA RECALL

Wednesday, January 23rd, Perdue Foods LLC announced they are recalling approximately 530 pounds of chicken products because of the misbranding and undeclared allergens on one of there items. The product left out that it contains eggs, which is a well known allergen. The accidental labeling of a ready-to-cook chicken breast tenderloin fritter from the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter label led to this recall to be placed. The product is shipped in a 10-lb boxes that contain two 5 lb. plastic bags with the box being labeled “Chef Redi Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter, RTC – Large” and the case code 7374. Inside the USDA mark of inspection is the establishment number “P-11507”. These items were shipped to Florida, Maryland, and Washington D.C. food service locations. It was discovered after routine label verification activities took place by the firm itself. At the time of this report, there have been no confirmed adverse reactions from the consumption of those products. The consumers who purchased these items are urged not to consume them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

