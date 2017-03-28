VEDA NEWTON GODFREY 1948 – 2017

Mrs. Veda Newton Godfrey, age 68, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017. She was born June 5, 1948 in Pensacola, Florida to Clyde S. Newton and Doris J. Wright.

Mrs. Godfrey was a resident of Pensacola for the past 7 years. She was Christian by faith. She was a graduate in 1966 from Walton High School. She enjoyed horseback riding, Bingo, eating and going to the casinos.

Mrs. Godfrey is preceded in death by her father Clyde Newton and her brother Dale Newton.

Mrs. Godfrey is survived by her mother Doris Wright of Pensacola, Florida; one daughter Kara Neel of Cantonment, Florida; one brother Clyde ‘Fig’ Newton of Mansfield, Texas; one sister Loyace Mauldin of Pensacola, Florida; one grandchild Allora Aschemeier and one on the way whose name will be Korsen Perry Kempf.

A time of visitation will be held from 12:00~1:00 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Bud Jennings officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

