VEHICLE CRASH ON U.S. HIGHWAY 90

Friday, February 2nd, at approximately 11:40 a.m., DeFuniak Springs Police Department along with DeFuniak Springs Fire Department responded to a crash involving a roll-over in front of the Adam’s Motel on U.S. Highway 90. Justin Nordmandin, of Ohio, was driving a maroon Dodge SUV when he cut off Pamela Holley of Crestview, Florida, who was driving a gray Ford SUV heading east. The front right of the Ford SUV struck the passenger side door of the Dodge SUV causing it to flip onto its side, resting against the curb. The Pamela Holley and her passenger, in the Ford SUV, were transported by Walton County Fire Rescue to Healthmark Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Justin Nordmandin and his passenger, in the Dodge SUV, received no injuries from the crash. Mr. Nordmandin was driving the Dodge SUV on a suspended Ohio Driver License and had no identification with him. Mr. Nordmandin was arrested and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. He also received a citation for Failure to Yield Right of Way.

