As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Sunday, December 24th, at 12:00 p.m, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Pleasant Ridge and Bob Sikes. The driver of the vehicle, which was a Mitsubishi Montero SUV, noticed her vehicle started smoking. She then pulled over onto the shoulder at the intersection of Pleasant Ridge and Bob Sikes to call 911. Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and put the fire out. No injuries were reported at time of this report.