VEHICLE HITS SCHOOL BUS

The Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on County Road 399, just east of Zilla Street. The Santa Rosa County School bus was traveling westbound on County Road 399, just east of Zilla Street. As the Chevy approached the school bus, the Chevy crossed the centerline and entered into the school bus lane of travel. As a result, the driver’s side of the Chevy sideswiped the driver’s side of the school bus. The school bus was carrying 29 students at the time of the crash and two the students were taken to Gulf Breeze Hospital for minor injuries.

