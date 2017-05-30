Latest News

VERDIE WYNELL 1946-2017

Mrs. Verdie Wynell Bishop, age 71, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017. She was born March 4, 1946 in Portland, Florida to Alfed and Inez Hart Brown.
 
Mrs. Bishop was a resident of  Portland, Florida. She was Methodist by faith and a member of the Portland United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family.
 
Mrs. Bishop is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers,  Shelton Brown, Ottis Brown, George C. Brown, Aaron  Brown and Hubert Smith; four sisters, Althea Smith, Odessa O’Neal, Dorothy Hutto and Barbara Bishop.
 
Mrs. Bishop is survived by her loving husband Freddie Bishop of Portland, Florida; one son, Travis Esquibel of Portland, Florida; five step children, Bart Bishop and wife Theresa, Chad Bishop, Shannon Irvin and husband Darryl, Stacy Citch and husband Paul, and Sonya Copeland and husband Danny; one sister, Grace Suggs of Panama City, Florida; eighteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
 
 A time of visitation will be held from 9:00~10:00 AM, Friday, June 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.
 
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM, Friday,  June 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home, with Reverend Joel Glenn  officiating.
 
Flowers are being accepted.
 
You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book atwww.clary-glenn.com.
Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

