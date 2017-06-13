VERNON MAN DEAD AFTER WRONG WAY, HEAD-ON CRASH

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Vernon man was killed after driving the wrong way on State Road 79 in Washington County and colliding head-on with another car. According to an official press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, 57-year-old Ronald Dean Eubanks of Vernon, Florida was driving south in the northbound lanes of State Road 79, about half mile north of Environmental Road. Troopers say his car struck the front of a 2002 Neon Dodge. FHP says Eubanks was ejected from his car and suffered fatal injuries. The other driver suffered no injuries. Troopers are still investigating if alcohol was involved.