VICTIMS IN DEFUNIAK SPRINGS HOUSE FIRE IDENTIFIED

The victims in a fatal fire in DeFuniak Springs on Friday have been identified. 54-year-old Sherrie Renee Urciolo and 51-year-old Herbert M. Smith, Jr. died in the fire, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to WCSO’s website, Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home around 9:54 p.m. on Friday night after two 911 calls reported a structure fire with the possibility of residents inside the home. When fire crews and deputies arrived on scene heavy smoke and flames were emanating from the mobile home, according to WCSO. The fire rescue assisted Argyle Volunteer Fire Department alongside DeFuniak Springs Fire Department and extinguished the flames, according to WCSO. Two bodies were found later found in the structure, reported WCSO. The State Fire Marshal’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature, according to WCSO.

