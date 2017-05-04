VIOLENT BEATING AT OKALOOSA YOUTH CENTER CAUGHT ON VIDEO

A video briefly appeared on YouTube depicting a fight at the Okaloosa Youth Development Center.

The video, which has been removed from the website after accumulating over 100 views, showed three young males physically attacking a fourth man. The victim was struck with a rod-like object at one point during the altercation.

The juvenile detention facility is for low, moderate and high-risk youths aged 13-18, according to the center’s web page.

In an emailed statement, Department of Juvenile Justice Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director Heather DiGiacomo said:

“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) does not tolerate incidents that threaten the wellbeing of the youth in our care. These incidents are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly, and if failures on the part of contracted provider staff are identified, we expect that they be held fully accountable for their actions.

DJJ is aware of the incident and is currently investigating. The Okaloosa Youth Development Center is currently on an admissions freeze to ensure youth safety and security.”