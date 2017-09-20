VIRGINIA ANN SMITH 1929-2017

Mrs. Virginia Ann Smith, age 88, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017. She was born July 22, 1929 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Leo Edward Morris and Olive Rosaline Ryan Morris.

Mrs. Smith was a resident of Destin, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She and her husband owned and operated Instrument Repair Service in Norcross, Georgia. Among many of her talents, she was a gifted seamstress. She was loved by all and left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband of 48 years, James Olin Smith; brother, Dale Edward Morris; and one son, Douglas James Smith.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her two daughters, LeeAnn Smith Odom and husband Steve of Destin, Florida and Rebecca Lynn Myers and husband Britt of Milton, Georgia; two brothers, Richard Leo Morris and wife Anita of Duncanville, Texas and Rex Thomas of Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law, Jane Morris; six grandchildren, Brittany Crooms and husband Brandon, Kristi Michelle Odom, Steven Simmons Odom and wife Anna, Hayley Myers, Alex Myers, and Spencer Myers; and three great grandchildren, Levi, Kinsley, and Lily.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 22, 2017 at Sunrise Chapel Mausoleum at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Highway Northwest, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328 with the Reverend Chuck Savage officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 200 Grand Blvd, Suite 205A, Miramar Beach, Florida 32550.

Entombment will follow in the Arlington Memorial Park Mausoleum.