VIRGINIA CATHERINE KONCHALSKI 1934-2018

Mrs. Virginia Catherine (Rosado) Konchalski, age 83, of Miramar Beach, Florida peacefully passed away February 12, 2018. She was born March 9, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York to Domas Rosado and Esther (Carbonell) Rosado.

Mrs. Konchalski was a resident of Miramar Beach for the past 14 years moving here from Monroe, Georgia where she lived for 16 years, following her move from Wantaugh, Long Island. She was a devout Roman Catholic and an active member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Mrs. Konchalski was the beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and brought immense joy to the lives of each of them with her natural warmth, cheerfulness, and hospitality. Mrs. Konchalski’s friendliness also permeated throughout her community of neighbors and touched in a special way all who knew her.

Mrs. Konchalski was preceded in death by her father and mother, Domas Rosado and Esther Carbonell Rosado; brother, John Rosado; son, Steven Espanoza; sister-in-law, Doris Patricia Soscia; and her beloved husband, Joseph Francis Konchalski, with whom she shared 50 of the happiest years of her life.

Mrs. Konchalski is survived by her sisters, Josephine Rosado and Katie Eldrett, both of New York; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Paschal Ungarino and wife, Lorraine Konchalski Ungarino of Miramar Beach, FL.; brother-in-law, John Louis Konchalski and wife, Deborah, of Bohemia, NY; nephews: Christopher Ungarino and wife, Janice, and family of Newtown, PA; Thomas Ungarino and wife, Ellen, and family of Albany, GA; Matthew Ungarino and wife, Julie, and family of New Orleans, LA; John Konchalski and wife, Donna, and family of NY; James Maldonado and family of NY; nieces: Stephanie Ungarino of Port Jefferson, NY; Nancy Ungarino and family of Bohemia, NY; Diane DiBiasi and husband, Joseph, and family of Port Jefferson Station, NY; Lorraine DiSanto and husband, Kevin, and family of Wilton, CT; Debbie Troche and husband, Greg, of NY; Gloria Maldonado and family of NY; Sandy Mitchum and family of FL; Karen Eldrett and family of NY; Elaine and husband, Michael, and family of NY; Karen and family of NY; and grandson, Steven Espanoza, Jr.. She is also survived by her dog and best friend, Cosmo III.

All are invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Rita Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 8, 2018, preceded by visitation from 10:30 am – 11:00 am. Mass will be officiated by Fr. Michael Hartley. A private burial will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers, a Mass offering in Mrs. Konchalski’s name is also most appreciated.