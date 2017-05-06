VISIONING WORKSHIPS

During The Month of May, District 4 Commissioner Sarah Commander will hold a series of Visioning Workshops throughout the county. The meetings begin at 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations. May 10th at Paxton Town Hall, May 24th at the Freeport Community Center and May 31st at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center. Residents are encouraged to attend. On Friday, May 12th, The Special Events Committee of DeFuniak Springs will sponsor a Free Movie at 7:30 p.m. in the Lakeyard Amphitheater on Circle Drive. The featured movie is “We Bought a Zoo” and admission is free. Concessions will be available and the DeFuniak Springs friends of The Library have set Saturday, May 13th as the date for their next Book Sale. It’s from 8:30 til noon at the Walton County Fairgrounds on Highway 83 North in DeFuniak Springs.

