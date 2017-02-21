VISITOR IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER FALL FROM BALCONY

A Nashville, Tennessee tourist is in critical condition after she jumped or fell off a third floor balcony at the Destin Emerald Grande condominium Monday.

The victim was intoxicated and reportedly going out onto the balcony to smoke a cigarette shortly before 3 a.m. according to her sister. She was found a short time later on the ground west of the main entrance between a wall and some shrubs.

The 44 year old victim had suffered severe facial trauma and was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment. Deputies say it’s unclear whether she fell or jumped. The victim’s sister said she made no comments about wanting to harm herself prior to the incident.