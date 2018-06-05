VOLUNTEERS HELP REBUILD 4H CAMP

Veterans with Healing Tools for Warriors rolled up their sleeves to give back last week and help rebuild and refurbish Timpoochee 4H Youth Camp. On May 31, Healing Tools for Warriors organized a work day ahead of Tuesday’s start of the camp’s summer programs. With the camp in crucial need of a new dock, HTFW donated the materials while Carpenters for Christ, led by program graduate David Jordan, provided the tools, expertise and labor. Members of HTFW also came out to lend their help. Camp Timpoochee representatives showed their appreciation by providing both lunch and dinner. Last week’s dock restoration was only the beginning of more planned renovations to the park. The seawall still needs to be rebuilt in some places, and a couple of the cabins need electrical work. The camp is a special place for HTFW. In October 2017, HTFW members held their annual camp at Camp Timpoochee — and at the same time Hurricane Nate brushed the area. The seawall suffered major damage, along with the dock and a few other areas, and a pontoon boat sank. Wounded warriors saw the need to rebuild the dock in order for the kids to have a safe place to come for their 4H camp, as well as have the group return for their 2018 annual retreat. The mission of HTFW is to provide the warriors with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and their Battle Buddies a safe place to gather with other PTSD/TBI warriors, connect the warriors with local businesses and community organizations that are dedicated to support and aid in the healing process of the warrior, and to improve their quality of life. The program also aims to educate the warriors on local programs, jobs and volunteer opportunities that enable the warriors to regain their sense of purpose and move past their medical restrictions. For more information, please visit facebook/HealingToolsforWarriors or contact founder Penny Pinkham at 420-0520.

