VOTERS MIGHT CAST BALLOTS THIS FALL ON OKALOOSA COUNTY SALES TAX

The Okaloosa County Commission agreed to try to send mail-in ballots on a half-cent sales-tax referendum to countywide voters before Christmas.

If approved by voters, the tax would take effect Jan. 1 or shortly thereafter. It would generate about $17 million annually for capital improvement projects, such as road and drainage work, in the county and its municipalities.

The commission discussed the proposed tax, but not a proposed sunset date, at a workshop at Crestview City Hall.

County Administrator John Hofstad noted that each municipal member — other than Destin — in the Okaloosa County League of Cities favors putting the tax question before voters. Destin City Council members have expressed displeasure about the possible population-based distribution method of the potential tax revenue.

Of the estimated $17 million in annual sales-tax money, about $11.2 million would go to the county.